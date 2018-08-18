On Saturday morning, parents of University of Maryland Football players met with school officials to talk about the investigation into Jordan McNair’s death last month and allegations that the program has a toxic culture.

#Terps parent Darryl Turner, Dad of wideout DJ Turner, says he’s behind Coach Durkin. Hates what’s happened to the program. Says it’s not toxic. @WUSA9sports @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/W4cuBmM4AF — Diane Roberts (@DianesTalking) August 18, 2018

On Friday, the governing board of the Maryland public university system has voted to assert control over two investigations. One is into Jordan's death and the second investigation is looking into news reports that the football program mistreats its student-athletes.

RELATED: UMD football players speak out on program having 'toxic culture'

One parent, Darryl Turner, the father of wide receiver DJ Turner said that Jordan was a "great kid," and the team, including his son, have "come together" since his death.

The elder Turner also said he continues to support the football program there. "The program is not toxic," he said Saturday morning and said his son has not complained about anything about it to him.

#Terps parent Alexander Bazzie, Dad of Fofie Bazzie says meeting went well. It’s a fresh start. He said mistakes happen. @WUSA9sports @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/o3KpqduKBm — Diane Roberts (@DianesTalking) August 18, 2018

"The work that these kids put in is their armor," Turner said. He went on to say that he believes the UMD football program mirrors other programs in the country.

"It's a tough game and you gotta be tough," he said.

The elder Turner also expressed his support for coach D.J. Durkin who has been placed on leave since the incident.

"I'm behind Coach Durkin," he said. "Durkin did a lot to help bring my son up to be a man."

Jordan, an offensive lineman, died in June following a team exercise.

On Friday, Redshirt Junior Defensive Tackle Oseh Saine and Junior Punter Wade Lees talked about their experience on the team, discussing incidents they witnessed.

Lees said the program is not toxic and both players defended Durkin.

© 2018 WUSA