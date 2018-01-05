Senior and captain Connor Kelly took us inside the Maryland Lacrosse locker room.

The first thing you see when you walk into the place called the Varsity Team House, a list of Terps in the pros.

It shows every Maryland lacrosse player that’s playing or played professional lacrosse.

What a motivation!

The locker room is their home away from home Kelly says.

The team spends about six to eight hours every day preparing for games.

Kelly shows off the team’s three jerseys, which are Red, White and Black.

Kelly wears the #1 jersey.

“I was reached out to this summer by Coach John Tillman and he asked if I wanted to wear the #1 jersey. He sold me on the tradition”, he said.

There have been many legendary lacrosse players that have worn the #1 jersey.

They prepare for their opponent studying on their iPad and additional hours in the video room.

In the back of the video room decked out with leather seats you will find the team’s motto, "Be the best."

Kelly says, “it’s a motto we try to live by each and every day.”

