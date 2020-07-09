Game Day Guru: The coldest NFL game is known as the Ice Bowl

x
It was 1967 – the Packers and Cowboys at Lambeau Field. And the NFL says the temperature was minus 13 degrees.

WASHINGTON — Football is a great sport, and us sports junkies at WUSA9 are always down to learn more about the game. Whether it's covering the Washington Football Team to Terps games in College Park, we want to always know more!

According to the NFL, the coldest NFL game is known as the Ice Bowl

The Packers won the game 21-17.

