Locked On Commanders | What a new deal for Terry McLaurin means for Washington

McLaurin, per Spotrac, gets the highest signing bonus ever awarded to a receiver and Washington avoids an acrimonious start to training camp.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders and Terry McLaurin have reportedly struck a new deal, a contract extension worth up to $71 million in new money that ties the star receiver to the team through at least 2025.

The Locked On Commanders podcast talks about what it means to have the "Scary Terry" deal done ahead of what has been a busy offseason, in and outside of the locker room and front office.

McLaurin, 26, held out of voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp this spring as he was due just over $3 million on the final year of his rookie contract.

Players under contract who skip the mandatory minicamp are subject to a $95,877 cumulative fine under the NFL collective bargaining agreement. Now, the former third-round draft pick is set to average as much as $23.7 million per year on his new deal, potentially making him the seventh-highest-paid receiver in the game.

Confidence is something you can't put a number on sometimes, and the signing of Terry McLaurin, really allows the team to grow confidence between its star-wide receiver and its newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz.