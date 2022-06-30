Locked On Commanders | What a new deal for Terry McLaurin means for Washington

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders and Terry McLaurin have reportedly struck a new deal, a contract extension worth up to $71 million in new money that ties the star receiver to the team through at least 2025.
McLaurin, per Spotrac, gets the highest signing bonus ever awarded to a receiver & Washington avoids an acrimonious start to training camp.
The Locked On Commanders podcast talks about what it means to have the "Scary Terry" deal done ahead of what has been a busy offseason, in and outside of the locker room and front office.
McLaurin, 26, held out of voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp this spring as he was due just over $3 million on the final year of his rookie contract.
Players under contract who skip the mandatory minicamp are subject to a $95,877 cumulative fine under the NFL collective bargaining agreement. Now, the former third-round draft pick is set to average as much as $23.7 million per year on his new deal, potentially making him the seventh-highest-paid receiver in the game.
Confidence is something you can't put a number on sometimes, and the signing of Terry McLaurin, really allows the team to grow confidence between its star-wide receiver and its newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz.
It also put the team in good graces with a wide receiver that can help be a role model for others in his position group and gives fans more confidence in the position. Especially with wide receiver Curtis Samuel still a question mark due to health and durability after injuries last season.
