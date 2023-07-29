Mubadala Citi DC Open has returned! Here's what you need to know

Everything you need to know to watch the match at Rock Creek Park

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Women's soccer isn't the only sport you should be paying attention to right now--the Mubadala Citi D.C Open kicked off Saturday and continues through Aug.6.

Located in Rock Creek Park in Northwest D.C., this tournament is the longest-running pro tennis event to be held in an equal access public park.

The player field includes six top ten players -- such as Maryland native Frances Tiafoe and -- five Grand Slam champions, three former World No. 1’s (Andy Murray, Karolina Pliskova, Victoria Azarenka) and six past D.C. champions, including 2019 D.C. doubles champion Coco Gauff.

"We have an incredible player field committed to compete in this year’s Mubadala Citi DC Open, the first and only combined ATP and WTA 500 level tournament in the world,” said Mark Ein, Mubadala Citi DC Open Chairman and new Commanders minority owner. “Awarding two Grand Slam champions and three Grand Slam finalists wild cards into our event only strengthens an already incredibly deep player field."

You'll want to catch August 4-6 noon and 7p.m. matches for the tournaments quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals for both singles and doubles.

If you're relying on the metro, use the Friendship Heights Metro Station (Red Line) and exit at Western Avenue & 44th St. Mazza Galleria. Then you'll have a short walk to the facility.

The metro bus will also get you close--take S2, S4 and S9 (express). They will drop off at 16th St. & Colorado Avenue.

You can also take rideshares to the Carter Barron Amphitheater, which is located at 4850 Colorado Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20011. Due to the residential neighborhood, DDOT has geofenced all rideshare apps to only drop off and pick up along the Carter Barron Amphitheater box office access road. No pickups or drop-offs will be permitted on Colorado Avenue NW.

But if you want to drive yourself, you'll be able to park onsite everyday besides today 7/29 for $40 or offsite near the Friendship Heights Metro Station for $14.

Stay up to date with the day's schedule here.

Single tickets start as cheap as $15.

A portion of the proceeds from the Mubadala Citi DC Open benefit the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation (WTEF). The organization seeks to improve the life prospects for DC area youth, particularly those from lower-income communities, through tennis, educational and community-based activities that teach discipline, build self-esteem and improve academic performance.