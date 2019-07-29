WASHINGTON — The Citi Open qualifying rounds were Cori "Coco" Gauff's first test since Wimbledon, and she passed with flying colors.

Gauff advanced to the main draw at the Citi Open after a straight sets win over Hiroko Kuwata.

Coco Gauff's next test will be to try to navigate the 32-woman field in an attempt to win her first career WTA tournament championship.

The Florida native feels right at home in the DC heat.

"The weather is similar to home, so I felt like I was practicing at home," says Gauff.

Coco Gauff did not drop a set in her two qualifying matches, and she feels that she's ready for her first round match.

"These two matches I feel like will prep me for my first round considering I've never been to this tournament before," says the first-time Citi Open participant. "I was glad that I was able to kinda get a feel for how it is onsite playing those two qualifying matches."

Coco Gauff's first round opponent will be Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas on Tuesday.