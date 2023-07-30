'Huge upset' | Teen DC native defeats No. 1 seed in Mubadala Citi Open qualifying round, falls in second round

Clervie Ngounoue, 17, is sweeping her competition on the same courts where she found her love for the sport.

WASHINGTON — The tennis courts in Rock Creek Park are all too familiar for 17-year-old tennis star Clervie Ngounoue, who is fresh off a Wimbledon win.

It's the same park that introduced Ngounoue to tennis as a toddler; it's the same courts she treated as a personal playground as she developed a love for the sport. And now, it is the place where she celebrated a major win Saturday.

Ngounoue, who is ranked No.2 in the world among juniors, beat World No.37 Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round of qualifying at the Mubadala Citi Open.

"She pulled off a huge upset," tournament chairman Mark Ein said. "[She] beat our number one seed in qualifying -- [the] 37th-ranked person in the world and [Ngounoue] killed her."

🚨 UPSET ALERT 🚨



Wimbledon girls’ singles champion & DC native @ClervieNgounoue upsets top seed Blinkova 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round of qualifying!#MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/YnRasjJqUb — Mubadala Citi DC Open (@mubadalacitidc) July 29, 2023

The teen was given a wild card entry to the tournament and needed to win two matches to make it the main draw. On Sunday, she fell to Polish player Magdalena Fręch, the No. 7 seed.

“So many of the faces I saw, are the same ones I used to come to this tournament with," Ngounoue told a reporter after Saturday's upset win. "We’d try to get tickets and stay at the stadium late at night. So, it was just so special to see many of those faces again, but in a different circumstance where I was on court.”

Remember the name ✨



The crowd sharing their appreciation for 17-year-old qualifying wild card and DC native @ClervieNgounoue#MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/69BGyBEOlz — Mubadala Citi DC Open (@mubadalacitidc) July 30, 2023

Though Ngounoue is now based in Florida, she grew up just minutes from Rock Creek Park. Before moving into serious training, she played with beat up tennis balls and rackets with her siblings.

“We didn’t even know it had a formal name,” Ngounoue said of the Rock Creek Tennis Center in a recent interview. “We just called it 16th street. We used to say “We’re going to train on 16th street!'"