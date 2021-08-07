Big names from the DMV will be competing in the Olympics. Here's what you need to know

There will be some notable names that you will see and faces that you will know automatically. Others, not so much, but they are primed to be the next medal winners.

WASHINGTON — The Olympics are less than a month away and we have all you need to know about who from the DMV region will be at the Tokyo Olympics come to the end of July.

There will be some notable names that you will see and faces that you will know automatically. Others, not so much, but they are primed to be the next medal winners for the United States.

Also, a few players with ties to the area will be competing for other countries.

Here's a little taste of the best Olympic storylines from DC, Maryland and Virginia natives — or athletes with ties to D.C. — who you will want to know about.

Maryland and Virginia Swimming Will Be Highly Represented In Tokyo

Bethesda native Katie Ledecky will be the main swimmer at the Tokyo Olympics that you will notice, but there are also a few younger competitors from the D.C. area that are looking to shine on the biggest stage for their sport.

Arlington native Tori Huske and Chevy Chase native Phoebe Bacon are two of the younger members of the team that will be in Tokyo.

Huske set the new American record with a final time of 55.78 during the swimming trials in June.

Bacon spent 2020 and part of 2021 swimming for the University of Wisconsin, and now, she’s fulfilling her dream of swimming for Team USA.

Bacon and Ledecky grew up just a few miles from one another and are both alumni of Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart. Now, both look to bring medals back to the DMV.

“I watched her make the 2012 Olympic team, and then I watched her again when she made the 2016 Olympic team. Now to be on the Olympic team with her, with one of my biggest mentors in life, is such an incredible opportunity," said Bacon.

A few of D.C.'s pro athletes will represent Team USA

The Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics will have some elite talent on the court during the Olympics in Tokyo for Team USA.

Guard Ariel Atkins and center Tina Charles are two of the 12-woman roster for the women's team.

Wizards Bradley Beal will be on the men's team and may end up at some point playing teammate Rui Hachimura, who will be on Team Japan and will be a flag-bearer for his home country for the Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony.

Kelley O'Hara and Emily Sonnett of the Washington Spirit will be on Team USA's women's soccer team.

There will be DC-based athletes also competing for other countries

Some athletes from other countries with ties to DC will be competing in Tokyo.

Wizards Hachimura will be the most noticeable athlete in this category, but he does have a teammate that played a George Washington University before making his way to the NBA in recent years.

GWU graduate Yuta Watanabe will be a center on Japan's basketball team. Most recently, he was on a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors.

In soccer, Washington Spirit player Julia Roddar will compete for Sweden during the Tokyo Olympics.

In women's basketball, Leilani Mitchell and Emma Meeseman of the Mystics will be playing for Australia and Belgium, respectively.

Oh, NBA star Kevin Durrant — a Maryland native — will also be on the men's basketball team.

Doritos Bag Earrings Are What One Maryland Native may be wearing on the Track in Tokyo

Waldorf native Christina Clemons wore Doritos Bag earrings during her qualifying run during the Olympic track trials in June. She became an instant hit online for the earrings and is hoping the lucky charms will bring her success in Tokyo.

Clemons persevered to make the Tokyo Games after rupturing her Achilles tendon and not finishing high enough in the U.S. Olympic Trials five years ago before the 2016 Rio Games.

"I was on such a high ... I got no sleep last night," Clemons said to WUSA9's Darren Haynes on Monday after she placed in the Olympics. "Just knowing that I'm going to Tokyo to represent the U.S.A. and do what I love ... it's an amazing opportunity."

