ARLINGTON, Va. – An 18-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gastrointestinal disorder had his dream come true of meeting the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Hunter got to watch the team practice from the Capitals' bench and was introduced to the team.

On Wednesday, Hunter will walk the red carpet with team captain Alex Ovechkin during the Rock the Red event ahead of the Capitals Stanley Cup Championship banner raising night vs. the Boston Bruins.

He'll also watch the team warmup and sit in Ovi's Crazy 8's section with his family. After the game, he will visit the Capitals locker room and spend even more time with the players.

He was granted his wish through the Make-A-Wish Mid Atlantic.

