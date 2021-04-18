Locked On Nats: Washington splits series with Arizona; Strasburg placed on the 10-Day IL

The Nationals (5-8) split its four-game series with the Diamondbacks (6-10) this weekend in a very eventful fashion.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals (5-8) split its four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks (6-10) this weekend in a very eventful fashion.

In the first game of the series, Patrick Corbin had one of his worst performances as a starting pitcher in the Nationals 11-6 loss.

The Nationals followed up that performance with a 1-0 win that saw a dominant outing from Max Scherzer who passed Cy Young to become the 22nd on the all-time strikeouts list. The game was ended with a Kyle Schwarber walk-off home run in the bottom of the 9th.

The Nationals added another win with a 6-2 victory on Saturday. The offense was strong throughout.

On Sunday that Nationals fell 5-2, but the big story was that starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg was placed on the 10 Day IL Sunday morning with shoulder inflammation. There is no timetable for his return.

The Nationals next face the St. Louis Cardinals in a 3 game set at Nationals park starting on Monday night.