Regardless of Game 4's outcome, Nationals fans will remember a special moment from Saturday night.

In between the fifth and sixth innings, everyone around the ballpark joined together to raise awareness for the cancer-battling organization Stand Up To Cancer.

The organization and Major League Baseball have been partnered for a long time, but this was a first in terms of putting it front and center during such a prominent moment.

According to a tweet by Stand Up to Cancer, it was meant to be a "moment honoring those we Stand Up for." The placards say "I Stand Up For" and then fans were able to write in someone's name.

Fans shared their photos from Nationals park, as players, broadcasters and the whole crowd rose to their feet for the moment.

Pictures of thousands of fans standing with their placards held in the air showed what an incredible moment it was.

"One moment of silence that speaks volumes, every single time," the organization wrote on Twitter.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

According to Stand Up To cancer's website, the group "enables scientific breakthroughs by funding collaborative, multidisciplinary, multi-institutional scientific cancer research teams and investigators."

It says that 100 percent of its donations received from the public go towards collaborative research programs.

If you'd like to contribute to Stand Up To Cancer, you can visit the organization's MLB-partnered donation site here.

