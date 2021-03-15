DC United approved to play in front of 2,000 fans

Mayor Muriel Bowser says plans for Nationals Park to open at reduced capacity are also likely to be approved.

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday at a press briefing that professional sports teams in the District can now apply to play home games in front of fans. DC United's application to operate Audi Field at 10% capacity (2,000 fans) was approved by the District of Columbia Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA).

According to a letter signed by HSEMA Director Christopher Rodriguez, there were four key points to DC United's plan, which led to its approval.

Controlling fans entering and exiting the stadium Minimizing congregating outside restrooms or other public gathering areas Prioritizing contactless and in-seat food/beverage delivery to minimize lines forming at concession stands Enforcing CDC/ DC Health guidelines including mandatory mask requirements and social distancing

"HSEMA and DC Health will closely monitor your progress in carrying out the terms of this waiver, with the hope that we will be able to expand the stadium's capacity in the near future," Rodriguez said in his letter

#Breaking: Mayor just announced @Nationals and @dcunited plans for FANS are likely to be approved TODAY! (appx 5K for Nats, appx 2K for DC United) @wusa9 https://t.co/XMXRstvyZn — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) March 15, 2021

DC United released a statement Monday afternoon expressing their excitement at playing in front of fans again and said they would have "further details on the protocols and ticketing procedures" for their fans in advance of their home opener on April 16.

Bowser said plans for Nationals Park to open at reduced capacity are also likely to be approved.

In Maryland, the Orioles announced Friday that they would play the 2021 season in front of fans, opening Camden Yrds at 25% capacity, or approximately 11,000 fans per game.

Club Statement on return of fans to Audi Field. pic.twitter.com/VpvTovqnkM — D.C. United (@dcunited) March 15, 2021

The mayor also announced Monday that she'd be rolling back some COVID restrictions in the District, while extending the city's Public Health Emergency order through May 20, 2021. The emergency order should not be confused with a stay-at-home order.

Beginning March 22, outdoor gatherings can now include up to 50 people if they can still socially distance. Indoor gatherings, according to the mayor, must be in accordance with DC Health and the guidance provided by the CDC. Indoor dining at restaurants will increase to 25% capacity or up to 250 people. Restaurants are required to close by midnight, but alcohol can continue to be sold up until midnight, according to the mayor.