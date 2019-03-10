WASHINGTON — Sports betting is coming to Capital One Area.

Monumental Sports and Entertainment Chairman and CEO Ted Leonsis and William Hill US CEO Joe Asher will announce the plan the bring to sports betting to the arena Thursday morning.

According the press release, the deal is the first of its kind at a professional sports venue in the nation.

Earlier this week, a D.C. Superior Court judge issued a two-week restraining order that would block the District from moving forward on it's $215 million no-bid sports gambling contract with Intralot, the company that was hired to establish sports gambling in D.C.

RELATED: Planning on sports betting in the District? Thanks to a new court order, you might have to wait

RELATED: Bet $100 on Joe Biden, win $1,000 if he wins; Here's how 'political betting' works

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.