WASHINGTON -- Members of the D.C. Council say they could sign a bill legalizing online sports betting by year’s end.

The bill’s sponsor, Council Member Jack Evans assured members of the Finance and Revenue Committee, his proposal has needed support.

During Wednesday’s committee hearing dedicated to the sports betting bill, Evans said, he wants to act quickly.

“Sports betting is going to happen. I believe we should act before our neighboring jurisdictions, Maryland and Virginia, said Evans.

RELATED: DC Councilmember introduces bill to legalize sports gambling in DC

Lawmakers in Maryland and Virginia won’t be in session until January of 2019.

“We can be done and in place long before those jurisdictions have sports betting,” said Evans.

He’s hoping to have the bill in final form by November 1st.

Evans’ bill would legalize online and in-person gambling, with the D.C. Lottery serving as regulator. If it’s signed into law before the end of the year, sports betting could be implemented within four to six months.

“We have to be careful how we structure this thing to make it work,” said Evans.

How it would be brought into play is still a question. Evans has suggested sports venues and establishments like restaurants, sports bars and hotels.

Some of the companies looking to benefit were also present at Wednesday’s hearing, including FanDuel and DraftKings.

RELATED: Sports betting could soon hit Maryland, West Virginia

DraftKings said it has data illustrating the number of potential customers in Washington.

Head of Government Affairs at DraftKings, Griffin Finan also noted the number of DC residents playing through shady, illegal offshore operators

“The internet has lead to the growth of an abundant offshore online black market, with an estimated 130,000 D.C. residents taking part to the tune of $319 million in bets per year,” said Finan.

“We look forward to working with the committee to find a sports wagering framework that allows for mobile sports wagering and generate significant revenue, while stamping out the pervasive black market,” said Finan.

Establishments looking to permit sports betting would need to pay $50,000 for a license. The District would collect 10 percent of the revenue made from collected bets.

It’s not yet clear how much money sports betting would generate for D.C., but Evans stated it’s driving this legislation. “At the end of the day, what can make the most money for the District of Columbia?” he asked.

The revenue generated would be used to fund early childhood development programs and the arts.

Opponents of the bill also went before committee members, including the National Council on Problem Gambling and some DC residents. “The D.C. government would be “actively engaged in the promotion of gambling,” said D.C. resident, William Cunningham.

Sports betting is legal in six states, with legislation being drafted in several others.

© 2018 WUSA