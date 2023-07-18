Here's which DMV soccer stars will be playing in the World Cup for US team

A handful of local favorites will also be playing for Haiti, Panama and the Philippines.

WASHINGTON — The FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off Thursday, and several players from the D.C. region will be on the pitch playing for the United States, while a couple other local stars will compete for their home countries.

Here's a breakdown of who to watch for as the the U.S. Women's National Team goes for a three-peat.

The 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand kicks off July 20 and runs through Aug. 20. The United States, led by holdovers Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan and rising stars Sophia Smith and Alyssa Thompson, is heavily favored to win a record third consecutive title. The Americans are the only four-time World Cup winners, claiming titles in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019. The U.S. begins group stage play against Vietnam on July 22. Portugal and the Netherlands are the other teams in Group E.

There are several players from the Washington Spirit who were named to the USNT, but not everyone from the District is representing the United States on the field.

Washington Spirit players Aubrey Kingsbury, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan (a Lorton, Virginia native) and Trinity Rodman were all selected for the USWNT. The Spirit's Riley Tanner is representing Panama's National Team. Gabrielle Carle will represent Canada and Marissa Sheva is representing Ireland.

Two players from Georgetown University are also playing in the World Cup. Lara Larco will play for the Haitian National Team. Maya Alcantara is representing the Philippines. The Philippines team is making its World Cup debut this year thanks to an expanded field of 32 teams.

The Commonwealth is also well represented for both the U.S. and other countries.

Originally from Ashburn, Virginia, Emily Fox currently plays for the North Carolina Courage. She's one of 23 players on the U.S. Women's National Team. Emily Sonnett, a star at the University of Virginia who plays for OL Reign will also be representing the home squad.

George Mason University star midfielder Milan Pierre-Jerome is playing for the Haitian National Team. She spent the 2021 season with the Maryland Terrapins.

Pierre-Jerome will be teammates on Haiti's National Team with Richmond's Danielle Etienne. She currently plays midfielder for Fordham University Rams.

Carleigh Frilles, from Haymarket, Virginia, transferred to Virginia Commonwealth University from Coastal Carolina and will play for the Philippines National Team.

If you're looking for a place to watch the World Cup matches, the Washington Spirit is hosting two watch parties at The Bullpen at 1201 Half Street Southeast for the U.S. team's first two games on July 21 and 26 at 9 p.m. RSVP here.

The club has also partnered with local bars and pubs to broadcast select matches that include Spirit players throughout the World Cup. Here's where to watch:

Washington, D.C.: Astro Beer Hall – Official American Outlaws D.C. Bar, Wunder Garten, The Bullpen

Astro Beer Hall – Official American Outlaws D.C. Bar, Wunder Garten, The Bullpen Maryland: Tom’s Watch (National Harbor), The Canton Local (Baltimore) – Official American Outlaws Baltimore Bar

Tom’s Watch (National Harbor), The Canton Local (Baltimore) – Official American Outlaws Baltimore Bar Virginia: Daniel O’Connell’s Irish Bar & Restaurant (Alexandria), O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub (Arlington)