The Washington Spirit has a new owner

The NWSL champions now have a new owner to lead their team to hopefully more and more victories in the years to come.

WASHINGTON — After an incredible season by a team who dealt with a major scandal the National Woman's Soccer League (NWSL) Champions, The Washington Spirit now has a new owner to help lead their organization.

In a press release sent out Tuesday, The Washington Spirit announced that local business leader Michele Kang will be the new owner. The release said that Kang will be the controlling owner, working with other investors in a new ownership group.

"I can't wait to begin work with our talented, resilient players and staff," Kang said.

Steve Baldwin, one of the previous owners, said that he is "pleased that someone with Michele's commitment to the Spirit will lead the team in its next chapter."

"I personally appreciate and want to publicly recognize Bill Lynch's pivotal work as the founding owner of the Spirit bringing women's professional soccer back to our nation's capital. and also Steve Baldwin's leadership, vision and formidable drive in building the Spirit and the outstanding roster that won the 2021 NWSL Championship," Kang said in the press release.

This comes after a year of a major scandal with The Washington Spirit's coaching staff. The team's head coach was fired after a league investigation into allegations of misconduct by members of the team. The coach is also banned from working with any other players in the league.

The new ownership, led by Kang, looks to build on the foundation laid by the previous owners Lynch and Baldwin taking the championship team forward into an exciting new chapter, The Spirit said in a release.

Baldwin claimed to have spoken with Kang, wishing her, the players and staff the best.

"I am incredibly proud of what the Spirit has accomplished over the past few years, culminating in the 2021 NWSL championship," Baldwin said.

The NWSL Board said their focus is to operate the NWSL in a manner that supports excellence while creating the best environment for the players, fans and team employees.