USA Blind Soccer team makes debut in South Bay

The U.S. will participate in the blind soccer competition for the first time when the Paralympic Games come to Los Angeles.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — History was made in the South Bay with the USA Blind Men’s Soccer Team debuting in Chula Vista and winning against Canada's team Sunday.

The team has eight athletes with visual impairments and two sighted goalkeepers. Alvaro Mora Arellano started playing soccer at five, just a few years after losing his eyesight.

"All my family and friends always had the time to play with me. Soccer is my love. My first love," he said.

His love for the game shone through as spectators watched him score Team USA's first goal.

"I made history. I scored the first goal for the U.S., and it's a victory," he said.

Blind soccer has been part of the Paralympic Games since 2004, but the U.S. has never had a team. This will change in 2028 when LA hosts the Olympic and Paralympic Games. As the host country, the U.S. will get an automatic entry into the blind soccer competition.

"Just like the U.S., Canada is trying to build their first team, so it's great that they're here and we're hosting them for this historic match," said Molly Quinn, the CEO of USABA.

There will be another soccer match at the Salt Creek Soccer Arena in Chula Vista Monday, March 20. That game will start at 5 p.m. Admission is free.