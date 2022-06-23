DC to host 2023 MLS All-Star Game at Audi Field

The game will be streamed live and all D.C. United season ticket holders will receive priority pre-sale access to the event.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — The Major League Soccer All-Star Game is heading to D.C. next year to take place on Audi Field, the current home of D.C. United.

The game is an annual soccer event held by Major League Soccer, which features selected players from the league against an international club.

The game will be the culmination of a week-long series of events throughout the District, which will include community initiatives, concerts, parties and more. It will take place on July 19, 2023.

Recent host cities include this year's, in Minnesota, Los Angeles in 2021 and Orlando in 2019. D.C. has hosted just once before, in 2004.

The opponent for Major League Soccer’s showcase event in 2023 will be announced at a later date, the league says.

The game will be streamed live and all D.C. United season ticket holders will receive priority pre-sale access to the event.

⭐️ 𝐌𝐋𝐒 𝐀𝐋𝐋-𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑 𝐈𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/NnEkXzZlAl — D.C. United (@dcunited) June 23, 2022

“We are thrilled to bring the MLS All-Star Game and festivities back to Washington, D.C.; a city with a rich soccer history, as well as a diverse and vibrant soccer culture,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber via press release.