Washington Spirit co-owner steps down amid NWSL investigation

Co-owner Steve Baldwin's resignation comes just a week after former head coach Richie Burke was fired.

WASHINGTON — Washington Spirit co-owner Steve Baldwin has stepped down after allegedly being wrapped up in the "toxic club culture" at the center of an investigation by the National Women's Soccer League.

"Everyone - none more so than me, is committing to improving the club's culture, removing distractions and returning the focus to the players and the pursuit of a championship," Baldwin said in a posted Twitter statement, which is embedded in full below.

"With that goal in mind, and at the recent request of our players, I have decided to resign as CEO and Managing Partner of the Washington Spirit, effective immediately."

Baldwin also said that President Ben Olsen will now have full authority over all club operations. He added that the resignation was an extremely difficult decision.

The investigation by NWSL was hinged on an alleged toxic environment under former head coach Richie Burke's leadership, featuring multiple allegations of verbal abuse and racist comments made by Burke and directed at players, according to a report by the Washington Post that was released last month.

In addition, according to the Post, the investigation found Spirit executives knew how Burke was allegedly treating players -- and didn't report him. The Club created a culture that stopped players and employees from speaking out, the report said.

The head coach was fired in late September after the League concluded its investigation. Burke is also banned from working with any other players in the league.