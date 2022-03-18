Sidwell basketball star named Gatorade National Player of the Year, beating out half a million athletes

Kiki Rice led Sidwell Friends School to a perfect season, 28-0. The UCLA-bound athlete was just named the country's best high school girls basketball player.

WASHINGTON — Kiki Rice admits she's not a big crier, but she couldn't help but let the emotions flow after she was named the best high school girls basketball player in the country.

On Thursday afternoon, Rice, a senior at Sidwell Friends School, was told she would be participating at a photo shoot at the school. Instead, she got the surprise of a lifetime.

"I don't cry a ton, but that was as close as I could get. I was just shocked!" Rice said.

WNBA superstar, Sue Bird, surprised Rice on Zoom who told the high school athlete, "Not only are the state Gatorade Player of the Year, but you're the National Player of the Year."

The award is a prestigious honor. Rice beat out nearly half a million other student athletes who play girls basketball nationwide.

Past Gatorade National Girls Basketball Players of the Year have combined for nine WNBA MVP awards, 53 All-Star appearances, 15 WNBA championships, 15 WNBA first round draft picks and two became Hall of Famers. Noteworthy past winners include Lisa Lesli, Candace Parker and Maya Moore.

"It's incredible, you know I look at the trophy and I see all the previous winners, and so many incredible players on that list and to be a member of that group and to follow in their footsteps, it means a lot to me," Rice said.

Highly regarded as the best high school girls’ basketball player in the country this season, Rice averaged nearly 16 points per game, with 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. She led Sidwell Friends School to a perfect, 28-0 season.

"It's amazing to see everything you've set out for and worked for to come to fruition and I know this is a celebration of my incredible work. But also winning the Gatorade National Player of the Year, motivates me and I'm going to continue to achieve the goals that I have set for myself," Rice said.

Rice comes from an athletic family, and success on the court runs in her genes. Her mom, Andrea Rice, played tennis at Yale University; her father, John Rice, played basketball at Yale, where her brother, Teo, currently plays. Her cousin, Allen Houston is a former NBA All-Star. But Rice won't be following in her family's footsteps to Yale. Next season, the 6-foot guard will be suiting up for UCLA.

"I chose UCLA because I believe it to be an incredible opportunity. The coaches there are amazing, and the players as well, so every day I'm going to be surrounded by an incredible group of coaches and players that are going to push me," Rice said.