The Savannah Bananas are coming to DC

Here's how to get tickets to the greatest show in sports.

WASHINGTON — The TikTok phenomenon Savannah Bananas have announced their 2024 World Tour and D.C. is on the list of diamonds they’ll be dancing on.

The Bananas held a Banana Ball World Tour Draft where D.C. was the second pick in the 6th round. Due to their rapid growth in popularity, this will be the first time the Bananas will tour major league ballparks. In previous years they’ve only played in minor league baseball parks. They'll hit Nationals Park next year, but an exact date has not been announced.

Keeping on theme with firsts, this will be the first time the team comes to play in D.C.

For those who don’t know about the team, they’re not your typical baseball team. They’re the only ones to play the sport wearing kilts. They perform a choreographed dance routine at every game.

But what’s most notable is how they engage the crowd and make them feel a part of each game. There is a segment called “Banana Baby” where a baby dressed in a banana costume gets a full-blown "Lion King" moment and all the players kneel around the baby.

The Savannah Bananas believe in challenging the way things are supposed to be. So their official dance team, Banana Nanas, is made up of elderly women and their cheerleading squad, Man-Nanas, is exclusive to men with ‘dad-bods’.

When it comes to putting on a great show and game, no one tops the Bananas. Some would say they’re the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball. Here's a look at some of their antics: