Saint Peter's Peacocks giving NCAA Tournament an underdog story for the ages

An Alexandria resident and the former captain of Saint Peter's 1960 team has a message for March Madness fans.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — We all love a good underdog story and this March, the basketball team from Saint Peter’s University is writing their own script.

The small Division I school out of Jersey City, New Jersey earned an NCAA tournament bid after winning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament Championship or MAAC. Saint Peter’s was given a 15 seed and forced to face 2-seed basketball powerhouse Kentucky in the first round.

To the surprise of millions, the Saint Peter’s Peacocks triumphed over the Kentucky Wildcats winning 85 to 79. In the second round, Saint Peter’s showed resilience and heart, and the underdogs again prevailed, beating 7-seed Murray State, 70 to 60.

“It was like a surprise by God experience," said Saint Peter’s basketball alum, Marty Walsh. "You didn’t expect it, yet suddenly they upset two teams and they did it in a way that they aren’t losing at all. They were always ahead. The wonderful thing about the team is the cohesion they have. They all play together."

Walsh was the captain of the 1960 Saint Peter’s men's basketball team, and is a resident of Alexandria, Virginia. Walsh is also perhaps the team’s biggest supporter and fan.

“They are going to keep surprising us -- even if they lose, they surprise us," Walsh said. "To me, it gives hope to everybody. It gives hope. Even if you’re just a little kid and you never played basketball and you see these kids going against some big who is 7’5, and they are playing hard and fast. They aren’t giving up, and the message in life is to not give up."

Before the NCAA took over this tournament years ago, it was the National Invitational Tournament, and Walsh helped lead Saint Peter’s to the NIT in 1958. They lost to St. Joseph’s University in the first round, but Walsh said making it there is an accomplishment he’ll never forget.

“I think the gift in life is if you get the chance to play basketball at the highest level," Walsh said. "To me, it was really exciting. You were there and there were 18,000 fans at Madison Square Garden cheering. We didn’t win but I was on the court. The idea as a competitor is you go out and just play the game. You aren’t thinking about losing. You think about giving it your all and not being intimidated."

In this 2022 NCAA Tournament, Saint Peter’s has shown no signs of intimidation, only domination. Now, the Peacocks are preparing for their Sweet 16 bout with 3-seed Purdue, Friday night.

“Saint Peter’s has nothing to lose in this game," Walsh said. "The pressure is all on the other team, the bigger seed. It’s like Rocky and the interesting point about it is they are playing in Philly, so you’re seeing not Rocky Balboa, but Saint Peter’s University is playing, and the Peacocks are really Rocky."

They are this tournament’s biggest underdog team and perhaps are used to being underdogs in life too. According to the Washington Post, Saint Peter’s provides financial aid to its students who are the first in their families to attend college, with more than 70% of its 2,134 undergraduate students being minorities.

“Looking at little Saint Peter’s college with 2,200 people and they are playing a team that has 15,000 and you’re saying how can they beat them?" Walsh said. "But then you go into scripture and you realize the story of the great Goliath, and the little guy comes and hits him and knocks him down. That’s what Saint Peter’s is going to do in the game."

Walsh’s advice to this Cinderella team moving forward is poignant and poetic.