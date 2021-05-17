x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Sports

Looking back at Ryan Kerrigan's 10-year career in Washington

Kerrigan announced Sunday on his Instagram page that he won't be back with the team for the 2021 season.

WASHINGTON — Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, the Washington Football Team's all-time sack leader, announced Sunday on his Instagram page that he won't be back with the team for the 2021 season.

The 10-year National Football League veteran had some spectacular moments with the Burgundy & Gold. 

"I’ll never be able to sum up what these past 10 years have meant to me in an Instagram post, but what I can say is that they have been some of the best of my life," said Kerrigan on his Sunday evening Instagram post. "I hope you had as much fun watching me as I did playing for you. Thank you, Washington, for everything."

Memories of Ryan Kerrigan with the Washington Football Team:

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Purdue defensive end Ryan Kerrigan poses for photographs with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after he was selected as the 16th overall pick by the Washington Redskins in the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, April 28, 2011, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

A product of Purdue University, Ryan Kerrigan poses for photographs with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after he was selected as the 16th overall pick by the Washington Football Team in the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, April 28, 2011, in New York.

Credit: AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kevin Kolb, left, reacts after being sacked by Washington Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan in the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Kerrigan records one of his first career sacks on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kevin Kolb, in the first half of an NFL football game from FedEx Field on Sept. 18, 2011.

Credit: AP
Ryan Kerrigan celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Ryan Kerrigan celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012. He scored three times on defense during his 10-year career in Washington.

Credit: AP
Washington Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan closes in on Seattle Seahawks running back Robert Turbin during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Jan. 6, 2013. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Kerrigan closes in on Seattle Seahawks running back Robert Turbin during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game at FedEx Field in 2013. It was his first of only three playoff games with the Burgundy & Gold during his ten years with the team.

Credit: AP
Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. Washington won 23-15. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

In September 2020, Ryan Kerrigan broke the Washington Football Team's all-time sack record. It came as he only started one game during the season, but played in all 16 It would be his last with the team.

Credit: WUSA
Ryan Kerrigan with Drew, one of the honored heroes, at the Ryan Kerrigan Leukemia Golf Classic.

Ryan Kerrigan hosted multiple Leukemia Golf Classic events while as a member of the Burgundy & Gold to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in May. Former quarterback Mark Brunell founded the golf classics back in 2006 and the event has raised millions for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Credit: AP
Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan gestures after his team recovered a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Landover, Md. Tampa Bay won 31-23. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Above is a picture of Ryan Kerrigan's last game with the Washington Football Team would be the 2020 season playoff game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs. It was a home game that came down to the wire. 

For about 10 minutes after the playoff loss to Tampa, Kerrigan walked out onto FedEx Field one last time. He sat down on the Burgundy & Gold's bench and soaked in his last moments, which would be his final game at FedEx Field.

He finishes his Washington career with 156 games, 95.5 sacks, three INT, and three defensive touchdowns. He was selected to four pro bowls during his time in Washington. At one point, Kerrigan started 139 straight games. The streak ended after suffering a concussion during the 2019 season.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.