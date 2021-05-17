Looking back at Ryan Kerrigan's 10-year career in Washington

Kerrigan announced Sunday on his Instagram page that he won't be back with the team for the 2021 season.

WASHINGTON — Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, the Washington Football Team's all-time sack leader, announced Sunday on his Instagram page that he won't be back with the team for the 2021 season.

The 10-year National Football League veteran had some spectacular moments with the Burgundy & Gold.

"I’ll never be able to sum up what these past 10 years have meant to me in an Instagram post, but what I can say is that they have been some of the best of my life," said Kerrigan on his Sunday evening Instagram post. "I hope you had as much fun watching me as I did playing for you. Thank you, Washington, for everything."

Memories of Ryan Kerrigan with the Washington Football Team:

A product of Purdue University, Ryan Kerrigan poses for photographs with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after he was selected as the 16th overall pick by the Washington Football Team in the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, April 28, 2011, in New York.

Kerrigan records one of his first career sacks on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kevin Kolb, in the first half of an NFL football game from FedEx Field on Sept. 18, 2011.

Ryan Kerrigan celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012. He scored three times on defense during his 10-year career in Washington.

Kerrigan closes in on Seattle Seahawks running back Robert Turbin during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game at FedEx Field in 2013. It was his first of only three playoff games with the Burgundy & Gold during his ten years with the team.

In September 2020, Ryan Kerrigan broke the Washington Football Team's all-time sack record. It came as he only started one game during the season, but played in all 16 It would be his last with the team.

Ryan Kerrigan hosted multiple Leukemia Golf Classic events while as a member of the Burgundy & Gold to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in May. Former quarterback Mark Brunell founded the golf classics back in 2006 and the event has raised millions for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Above is a picture of Ryan Kerrigan's last game with the Washington Football Team would be the 2020 season playoff game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs. It was a home game that came down to the wire.

For about 10 minutes after the playoff loss to Tampa, Kerrigan walked out onto FedEx Field one last time. He sat down on the Burgundy & Gold's bench and soaked in his last moments, which would be his final game at FedEx Field.