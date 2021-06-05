Washington Football Team's quarterback needs don't stop with Ryan Fitzpatrick signing, former NFL GM says

Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast sat down with former NFL GM Randy Mueller about the team's quarterback situation.

WASHINGTON — Do you think Ryan Fitzpatrick is the answer at quarterback for the Washington Football Team in 2021?

Mueller shares his thoughts on the QB situation that faces Ron Rivera and his team, and how that means the Burgundy & Gold's front office staff will have its radars up when it comes to quarterback talent that may be available across the league. This comes as multiple veteran QBs, like Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson, have reportedly not been happy with their respective team situations.

EXTRA On The Show:

Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio commented on rookie linebacker Jamin Davis' performance thus far as a Washington Football Team linebacker. Our hosts share the audio and react themselves to the news the WFT 2021 first-round NFL Draft pick is acclimating well.

Also, is Taylor Heinicke getting a raw deal with many expecting Kyle Allen to back up Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2021? Chris and David discuss if that's a fair assessment for Heinicke, who impressed his new team after his performance for Washington in its overtime loss to the eventual Super Bowl champs, Tampa Bay Bucs, in last season's first-round playoff game.

Here's The Washington Football Team's entire preseason and regular-season schedule for the 2021 NFL season:

Preseason:

August 12th: at New England Patriots

TBD: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TBD: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Regular Season:

Week 1 (September 12th) vs. San Diego Chargers

Week 2: September 16: vs. New York Giants

Week 3: September 26: at Buffalo Bills

Week 4: October 3: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 5: October 10: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 6: October 17: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7: October 24: at Green Bay Packers

Week 8: October 31: at Denver Broncos

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: November 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11: November 21: at Carolina Panthers

Week 12: November 29: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: December 5: at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14: December 12th: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: TBD: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: December 26: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: January 2: vs. Philadelphia Eagles