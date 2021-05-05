One on one chat with Ron Rivera about the draft and the offseason ahead | Locked On WFT

WASHINGTON — Washington Football Team releases two receivers after the 2021 Draft while also signing some more juice for the running back room.
Chris Russell interviews Washington Football Team's head coach Ron Rivera.
Locked On WFT talks about Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah, who was taken by the Cleveland Browns, fell into the second round of the draft amid questions of a heart condition, according to CBS Sports.
Plus, a look at how some draft analysts graded Washington's haul.
Listen to the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast with Chris Russell and David Harrison for the latest news following the NFL Draft.
Washington didn't find its quarterback of the future or make any big splashes in the 2021 draft. But it did fill a handful of important needs with players coach Ron Rivera got to know very well.
Speed was also a priority all over the roster.
With Martin Mayhew running his first draft as general manager, Washington got a linebacker who should start as a rookie in first-round pick Jamin Davis.
Second-rounder Sam Cosmi could turn out to be the long-term answer at left tackle. And on Day 3, Washington got a tight end in John Bates and a safety in Darrick Forrest.
