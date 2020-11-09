Ron Rivera book review on "The Splendid and the Vile"

Washington's head coach can see how this book on Winston Churchill relates to the present situation.

Like a lot of people, Washington head coach Ron Rivera has found time for a summer reading list. Right now, he's into a book about Winston Churchill called "The Splendid and the Vile."

There's something about the book that strikes a chord with Rivera as he says, "It's about hunkering down for the long haul. There's a lot of good messages in it about preparation and preparing and understanding that things are not going to be easy. They're going to be hard, but being able to get everybody to rally."

He'll keep that in mind as Washington prepares for the Eagles in the season opener Sunday at FedEx Field. Remember that last year was bleak for the team. They won only three games.