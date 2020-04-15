RG3 trying to keep the smiles going during pandemic with his funny TikTok videos

“We’ve been trying to put some smiles on people's faces. We hope we’ve accomplished that with our funny TikTok videos.”

WASHINGTON — Many of us are trying to make the most of our time while stuck in quarantine — and NFL quarterbacks are no different.

Former Washington Redskins QB and current Baltimore Ravens backup QB Robert Griffin III has been trying to keep himself busy while stuck in the house. This includes making TikTok videos with his wife.

“We’ve been trying to put some smiles on people's faces,” said the quarterback to WUSA9’s Darren Haynes. “We hope we’ve accomplished that with our funny TikTok videos.”

If you are not familiar with TikTok, it’s a social media app that allows you to make and manipulate short videos, and is similar to the now-defunct Vine social media platform, which was similar to what TikTok is now.

Griffin’s sister-in-law and his children have also joined him in his wife in some of the videos. And with TikTok embracing viral social media challenges, Griffin and his family haven’t shied away from participating.

Griffin's wife even participated in a video while breastfeeding their youngest daughter.