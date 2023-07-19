x
9 places to watch the Women's World Cup in DC

The first game kicks off Thursday at 3 a.m. in the District.

WASHINGTON — You had me at soccer. 

Get ready to cheer on your favorite team as the 2023 Women's World Cup kicks off Thursday at 3 a.m. in the District.

Several D.C. restaurants and bars will open early and stay open late to show the games.

Here are some of the best viewing spots in town:

1.) Metrobar, 640 Rhode Island Avenue, NE

Credit: Metrobar
  • USA vs. Vietnam, Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. (sound on)
  • USA vs. Netherlands, Wednesday, July 26 (no sound)
  • G﻿roup 1E vs Group 2G, Saturday, August 5 at 10 p.m.
  • Quarterfinals, 1A/2C vs. 1E/2G, Thursday, August 10 at 9 p.m.

2.) Astro Beer Hall, 1306 G Street, NW

  • $5 Bud Light pints during all USA games 
  • Full line-up of women-owned breweries to support 
  • Kicks off with the USA vs. Vietnam game on Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m.

3.) Midlands, 3333 Georgia Avenue, NW

  • The beer garden plans on showing all US National Woman's Team games, both inside and outside
  • July 20 to August 20
  • The bar will show the quarterfinals at 6 a.m. and final match in August. 
  • Drink specials available
Credit: The Midlands

4.) Hook Hall, 3400 Georgia Avenue, NW

  • The Northwest venue will be showing the nighttime games as well as several other matches
  • Check their schedule online 

5.) Boundary Stone, 116 Rhode Island Avenue, NW

  • The pub is staying open late for the matches, including the first game on Thursday at 3 a.m.
  • A small breakfast menu and happy hour beers will be available 

6.) As You Are, 500 8th Street, SE

The LGBTQ+ bar on Capitol Hill will show most of the matches throughout the next two weeks

Credit: As You Are Bar

7.) Wunder Garten, 1101 First Street, NE

The NoMa beer garden will show most games during regular operating hours (4 p.m. until 11 p.m. or 1 a.m. on weekends) 

Credit: Wunder Garten

8.) Toro Bar, 3708 14th Street, NW

  • The bar will be open around-the-clock during the tournament
  • Food and drink specials including breakfast burritos for the early morning games and spicy chorizo dogs and brisket nachos at night
  • Pool tables and games 

9.) The Brig, 1007 8th Street, SE

  • This Navy Yard neighborhood beer garden is showing all the Women's World Cup games

