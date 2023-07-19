9 places to watch the Women's World Cup in DC

The first game kicks off Thursday at 3 a.m. in the District.

WASHINGTON — You had me at soccer.

Get ready to cheer on your favorite team as the 2023 Women's World Cup kicks off Thursday at 3 a.m. in the District.

Several D.C. restaurants and bars will open early and stay open late to show the games.

Here are some of the best viewing spots in town:

1.) Metrobar, 640 Rhode Island Avenue, NE

USA vs. Vietnam, Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. (sound on)

USA vs. Netherlands, Wednesday, July 26 (no sound)

G﻿roup 1E vs Group 2G, Saturday, August 5 at 10 p.m.

Quarterfinals, 1A/2C vs. 1E/2G, Thursday, August 10 at 9 p.m.

2.) Astro Beer Hall, 1306 G Street, NW

$5 Bud Light pints during all USA games

Full line-up of women-owned breweries to support

Kicks off with the USA vs. Vietnam game on Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m.

We are READY for Women’s World Cup energy ⚡️⚽️ The first USA game is this Friday 7/21, and there’s no better spot to watch than at the official bar for @AO_DC! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



🍻 $5 @budlight pints during all USA games + a full lineup of women-owned breweries to support 🍻 pic.twitter.com/599bKQSMyl — Astro Beer Hall (@AstroBeerHall) July 18, 2023

3.) Midlands, 3333 Georgia Avenue, NW

The beer garden plans on showing all US National Woman's Team games, both inside and outside

July 20 to August 20

The bar will show the quarterfinals at 6 a.m. and final match in August.

Drink specials available

4.) Hook Hall, 3400 Georgia Avenue, NW

The Northwest venue will be showing the nighttime games as well as several other matches

Check their schedule online

5.) Boundary Stone, 116 Rhode Island Avenue, NW

The pub is staying open late for the matches, including the first game on Thursday at 3 a.m.

A small breakfast menu and happy hour beers will be available

⚽️ We will be OPEN for all USA Women's World Cup games (yes, even at 3 am)!



We will also air all matches that take place during regular business hours. ⁠



Early openings will have a small breakfast menu and happy hour beers for you to choose from. See you at the pub! pic.twitter.com/YB3hvzoucc — Boundary Stone (@BoundaryStoneDC) July 18, 2023

6.) As You Are, 500 8th Street, SE

The LGBTQ+ bar on Capitol Hill will show most of the matches throughout the next two weeks

7.) Wunder Garten, 1101 First Street, NE

The NoMa beer garden will show most games during regular operating hours (4 p.m. until 11 p.m. or 1 a.m. on weekends)

8.) Toro Bar, 3708 14th Street, NW

The bar will be open around-the-clock during the tournament

Food and drink specials including breakfast burritos for the early morning games and spicy chorizo dogs and brisket nachos at night

Pool tables and games

9.) The Brig, 1007 8th Street, SE

This Navy Yard neighborhood beer garden is showing all the Women's World Cup games

This Friday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KtRJONnah4 — The Brig DC (@thebrigwdc) July 19, 2023