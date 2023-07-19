9 places to watch the Women's World Cup in DC

WASHINGTON — You had me at soccer.
Get ready to cheer on your favorite team as the 2023 Women's World Cup kicks off Thursday at 3 a.m. in the District.
Several D.C. restaurants and bars will open early and stay open late to show the games.
Here are some of the best viewing spots in town:
1.) Metrobar, 640 Rhode Island Avenue, NE
- USA vs. Vietnam, Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. (sound on)
- USA vs. Netherlands, Wednesday, July 26 (no sound)
- Group 1E vs Group 2G, Saturday, August 5 at 10 p.m.
- Quarterfinals, 1A/2C vs. 1E/2G, Thursday, August 10 at 9 p.m.
2.) Astro Beer Hall, 1306 G Street, NW
- $5 Bud Light pints during all USA games
- Full line-up of women-owned breweries to support
- Kicks off with the USA vs. Vietnam game on Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m.
3.) Midlands, 3333 Georgia Avenue, NW
- The beer garden plans on showing all US National Woman's Team games, both inside and outside
- July 20 to August 20
- The bar will show the quarterfinals at 6 a.m. and final match in August.
- Drink specials available
4.) Hook Hall, 3400 Georgia Avenue, NW
- The Northwest venue will be showing the nighttime games as well as several other matches
- Check their schedule online
5.) Boundary Stone, 116 Rhode Island Avenue, NW
- The pub is staying open late for the matches, including the first game on Thursday at 3 a.m.
- A small breakfast menu and happy hour beers will be available
6.) As You Are, 500 8th Street, SE
The LGBTQ+ bar on Capitol Hill will show most of the matches throughout the next two weeks
7.) Wunder Garten, 1101 First Street, NE
The NoMa beer garden will show most games during regular operating hours (4 p.m. until 11 p.m. or 1 a.m. on weekends)
8.) Toro Bar, 3708 14th Street, NW
- The bar will be open around-the-clock during the tournament
- Food and drink specials including breakfast burritos for the early morning games and spicy chorizo dogs and brisket nachos at night
- Pool tables and games
9.) The Brig, 1007 8th Street, SE
- This Navy Yard neighborhood beer garden is showing all the Women's World Cup games
