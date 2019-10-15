WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals are only two wins away from advancing to the first World Series in Nats history.

For Game 3 of the NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals, the first NLCS game ever hosted at Nats Park, the Nats have chosen to wear navy blue jerseys with Nationals in cursive lettering; the team is 5-0 in postseason play when they wear these jerseys.

The team is also 3-0 when pitcher Stephen Strasburg appears on the mound.

"The games we've had at home so far have been really good, a lot of people and a lot of noise. That's why you play, for the energy in the stadium," Trea Turner said.

Eric Flack hears from a fan who has been rooting for Washington's baseball team since they were the Senators.

Darren Haynes gives the scoop on the lucky navy blue jersey.

Eric Flack talks to fans before Game 3, and found divided loyalties, lifelong fans and some heartwarming father-son stories.

RELATED: Nationals beat Cardinals 3-1 in Game 2 of NLCS

RELATED: Nationals win first NLCS game against St. Louis Cardinals, 2-0

RELATED: WATCH: Nationals locker room celebration marks historic NLDS win