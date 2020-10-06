Redskins Rivera to support his players who protest during national anthem

ASHBURN, Va. — One thing you can say about new Redskins head coach, Ron Rivera is that he's very thorough. At a virtual press conference on Wednesday, he said he would support his players who would choose to protest during the national anthem. Rivera condemned the killing of George Floyd by four fired Minneapolis, Minnesota police officers and nationwide racial injustice. He also did some research of his own by re-reading the U.S. Constitution, the Bill Of Rights, the amendments, and the president's oath of office. "We really tried to think this out and make sure we have an actual plan. Not just talking about it, but wanted to show we're committed to actual change", he says.