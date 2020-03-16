ASHBURN, Va. — Free agency continues in the NFL and the Washington Redskins suring up their defense. According to ESPN, they will re-sign linebacker, Jon Bostic to a 2 year deal worth $5 million with $1.75 million guaranteed. The 28 year old started
