Redskins trade Trent Williams, 7-time Pro Bowler, to 49ers

WASHINGTON — The third day of the 2020 NFL Draft began with some breaking news. At the start of the fourth round, the Washington Redskins traded away veteran offensive tackle, Trent Williams. Williams is headed to the San Francisco 49ers, and in return, the Redskins got the Niners fifth-round pick this year, and third-round pick next year.

Williams made 119 starts for Washington since he was drafted in 2010. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a premiere figure on this Redskins squad. But Williams wanted this trade and wasn't shy about his desire to leave D.C. In fact, his agent requested a trade or release in March.

But troubled waters started brewing last summer when Williams made it known that he wanted to be traded, citing a wrong medical diagnosis of a cancerous tumor by the team's medical staff. Williams didn't play at all in 2019, at first holding out through training camp and early on in the season, but then he was placed on the non-football injury list.

Almost instantly after the Williams trade became official, the Redskins took another offensive tackle, Saahdiq Charles, in the fourth round. He comes to the NFL from LSU, with Washington selecting him as the 108th overall pick in the draft.

Replacing Williams won't happen overnight. He's a beast on the football field, and a leader. Washington made him the fourth overall pick in the 2010 draft, out of the University of Oklahoma.