TIMELINE: For the Washington NFL team, 2 years of turmoil

Dozens of team complaints, player scandals, and a less than desirable winning record.

WASHINGTON — The Washington NFL team is in the midst of a major rebrand as it explores playing under a new name after almost 90 years.

It's also now facing allegations of a culture of sexual harassment, as detailed in a report in which the Washington Post spoke to 15 former female employees who described varying uncomfortable experiences.

Over the weekend, two members of the front office were fired with no explanation given. Director of player development Alex Santos and assistant Richard Mann are now gone.

On Wednesday, longtime broadcaster and "Voice of the Redskins" Larry Michael resigned. In the last year alone, the team saw several key players leave the organization, both on the field and behind the scenes.

All three of those former front office employees were accused of being at the forefront of those sexual harassment allegations.

Here's a look at just some of the recent challenges within the organization:

TIMELINE

July 16, 2020: Allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse are detailed by 15 women who spoke with the Washington Post, highlighting specific members of the Redskins front office.

July 15, 2020: Longtime broadcaster Larry Michael, the team's senior vice president and chief content officer, resigns after 16 years in a one-paragraph letter to the organization, saying "he's on to the next chapter." He's the third member of the organization to leave in a week.

Michael was known as the "Voice of the Washington Redskins" on radio shows and hosted the TV show “Redskins Nation."

July 13, 2020: The team announces they are officially retiring the Redskins name and are in the works of developing a new brand.

"Dan Snyder and Coach [Ron] Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years," a statement from the team reads.





July 12, 2020: Front office departures continue as Director of Pro Personnel Alex Santos and Assistant Director of Pro Personnel Richard Mann II are fired by the team. No explanation was given upon their release.

July 3, 2020: For the first time in franchise history, the team announces they are conducting a "thorough review" of the team's name and working with the league on conducting a review process.

July 2, 2020: FedEx Field, where the team plays, calls on the franchise to change the name after shareholders and public opinion against the racial slur.

June 19, 2020: Preston Marshall statue is removed from the front of RFK Stadium. Marshall was the last owner in the league to integrate an NFL team after refusing to do so until being threatened by the league.

May 2020: Wide receiver Cody Latimer is arrested in Colorado, facing five weapons charges, including felony illegal discharge of a firearm.

January 1, 2020: Ron Rivera steps up as the team's 30th head coach in franchise history, replacing Bill Callahan, who was the interim replacement for Jay Gruden. Gruden was the fifth head coach fired during Snyder's tenure.

December 30, 2019: Bruce Allen is fired after a dismal season in which the Redskins won just three games. Allen served as the president and general manager of the Redskins for 10 years. During his time with the team, the Washington Redskins went 62-96-1. Fans had long called for his removal.

December 12, 2019: Federal charges come against former Redskins players Clinton Portis, Robert McCune and John Eubanks in a health insurance fraud scandal.

According to the charges, those involved in the scheme stole more than $3.9 million and treated the health care plan "like their own personal ATM," said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski.

December 5, 2019: Trent Williams makes it clear he thinks his relationship with the team is beyond repair, saying in separate interviews this fall that he'll "never be a Redskin again" and vows not to play for the team after an alleged mishandling of a medical situation that led him to multiple surgeries for a cancerous growth on his head.

In a fiery interview with Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, Williams says he blames Bruce Allen and the team for not taking the injuries seriously.

“You aren’t dealing with rational people, ordinary people, who would run a business a certain way, like how you would think — textbook,” he says. “I think their whole deal to me was to downplay it, to say it wasn’t serious, to deny, deny the whole time.”

November 15, 2019: Safety Montae Nicholson agrees to cooperate with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate the death of a 21-year-old Julia Crabbe, who overdosed while last seen with Nicholson.

He does not attend practice that month, and the team releases a statement that they support law enforcement's investigation.

September 18, 2019: Adrian Peterson is back in the starter's role for the Redskins and makes a dig at the team's front office roles during an exclusive interview with WUSA9.

"I don't' think it's one guy that I would just want to run over, that's on my team..." Haskins told WUSA9's Darren Haynes. "Now if you had said the front office, I could've gave a couple of options."

December 18, 2018: Safety Montae Nicholson's season comes to end after the 23-year-old, and his girlfriend, Sydney A. Maggiore, 24, were arrested after an argument turned into an assault of another couple, officials say.

He was arrested and charged with public swearing, intoxication, and misdemeanor assault after a fight outside a bar in Ashburn. The fight was captured on video, but the charges were dropped in May, due to lack of evidence.

May 31, 2018: Dennis Greene resigns after his reported involvement in the scandal with Redskins' cheerleadres.

May 8, 2018: Two Washington Redskins cheerleaders deny being forced to do anything on what has been described as an inappropriate trip to Costa Rica in 2013.

Two former Redskins cheerleaders, Maya Bonello, and Tedi Tzinares, told WUSA9 in an exclusive interview that they were not forced to pose nude in front of shareholders and sponsors, nor forced to go out with those same men after a photoshoot, despite five other cheerleaders telling the New York Times the contrary.

May 2, 2018: A New York Times article is published detailing the inappropriate activity from officials to team cheerleaders during a trip to Costa Rica, with cheerleaders describing a trip that required some of them to pose topless, while sponsors, and FedExField suite holders, who were all men, were allowed to watch.