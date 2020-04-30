Renaissance man: Redskins rookie receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden is not your regular NFL player

AGG can juggle, paint and sketch photos. His next endeavor is learning how to play the guitar.

WASHINGTON — Washington Redskins rookie receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden is not your regular soon-to-be NFL player. Gandy-Golden could be called a Renaissance man.

The first sport Gandy-Golden participated in was gymnastics, he can throw a ball from 50 yards away and hit a goal post — from his knees — and he's raised sheep, chickens, and pigs.

During his interview with WUSA9, he solved a Rubik's Cube faster than it took him to finish answering one of our questions.

There's more ...

The Redskins 4th round pick out of Liberty University can juggle, paint and sketch photos. His next endeavor? Learning how to play the guitar.

There’s one thing Gandy-Golden may have some competition in when he comes to Washington — bowling. He has bowled a perfect game, but Redskins running back Derrius Guice is also an avid bowler.

So what led to him being so versatile and skilled? Growing up on the south-side of Chicago.

While it is a proud neighborhood, the south-side of Chicago is known for having rough streets, crime and poverty. Gandy-Golden thanks his parents had a big influence on him staying out of trouble.

"My parents had a big influence on me. ... Growing up on the south-side of Chicago, you basically had to be doing something productive."

And while he aspires to be so much in life, not just focused on sports, Gandy-Golden will look to fit into the rebuilding success of the Redskins offense, which has been dismal of late.

Gandy-Golden will join a young wide-receiver core that includes 2019 draft picks Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon.