WASHINGTON -- A Washington Redskins reporter and athlete is using the devastating moments of her life -- breast cancer, leg amputation and the death of her mother -- to inspire others with her book, 'Getting to the Other Side of Victory."

"All of us go through so many things in life," said Donna Hopkins. "We lose parents, we lose friends, we lose our jobs. Sometimes we get stuck with what we've gone through. So this book speaks to the fighter in all of us. Sometimes we don't realize deep inside when we go through things, we can come through it."

Hopkins used her love for sports and the industry to get through one of the most challenging times of her life.

"I think sports is thing that has gotten me to other side of victory because I tell people you have to tap in to the things you love to do," said Hopkins. That love has kept her running, practicing and pushing herself to excel on the field.

Sports have always played a big role in Hopkins’ life. She grew up in West Virginia and went to college on track and basketball scholarships. Even losing her leg couldn’t keep her from playing the game.

“Sports has been a thing that I've drawn to, it’s the medicine for my soul when I've gone through the breast cancer twice and the amputation."

To recover from the amputation, Hopkins had physical therapy a Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. She said her therapist helped her get back on her feet by pushing her to try new things.

She said, “'I think you should row' and I was like 'I don't even know how to swim...' so rowing wasn’t even in my thought pattern." But now that’s all changed.

"I ended up rowing for four years, wheelchair basketball, I tried out for wheelchair basketball. I tried out for the Paralympics in rowing and track... got frustrated because I missed out by .33 seconds."

And then six months after surgery, her mom died.

"When I saw that monitor flat line I was like 'oh my gosh' it was like being in a horrifying movie. I can't get it out of my head watching her gasp for breath."

These devastating life moments didn't do-in the Redskins reporter, they steeled her. She put all of her wisdom on survival into her book and that motivates her everyday.

Her first time on her prosthetic leg in public as a reporter again came during training camp.

"They knew me two months before with two good legs."

Now, she has about a half dozen legs. She has a glamour leg which has toe nails on the feet she can polish. She has one called a combat cheetah that is a cross between a running and athletic leg.

Hopkins said her prosthetic legs don't define her.

"it just means that's who Donna is right now and it's ok."

