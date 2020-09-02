WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins have reportedly hired a new member of the coaching staff, and she's already making history.

According to Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic, Jennifer King will join the team as a full-time assistant coach. She would be the first full-time female black coach in the NFL's history and the fourth woman overall.

Other full-time female coaches in the league include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar, as well as the San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers.

King has worked closely with Redskins staff before -- she previously served as an intern for Carolina Panthers during their 2017 season, under now Redskins coach Ron Rivera. As for specifics with coaching, King will work with the offensive side of the ball, The Athletic reports.

Before her internship with the Panthers, she was an assistant wide receiver coach for the Arizona Hotshots as well as an offensive assistant for Dartmouth College. Walker reported that King also was on the field, winning three championships in the semi-professional Women's Football Alliance.

As of Sunday morning, the Redskins have not released an official announcement of King's hiring.

