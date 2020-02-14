WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins are expected to release veteran cornerback Josh Norman, he confirmed to WUSA9's Darren Haynes.

The 32-year-old has played four seasons with the team. Norman had 235 tackles and 7 interceptions.

The second-highest paid player on Washington's team, Norman signed a $75 million, 5-year contract with the Redskins in 2016, making him the highest paid cornerback in the NFL at the time. He is the second-highest paid corner in the NFL as of his release.

In the final year of his contract, Norman was owed $12.4 million by Washington.

Drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2012, Norman has history with their then-coach Ron Rivera, who was named as Washington's head coach in January.

RELATED: Ron Rivera becomes head coach of Washington Redskins

The fan favorite was also very active in the DMV community. He has handed out blankets and clothing to the homeless population.

His love for community and charitable works extended to his hometown of Greenwood, S.C., where he took out a full-page ad to share his blessings with churches in the area.

RELATED: Redskins Josh Norman sharing his blessing with SC churches

Norman also has his own foundation called Starz24, with the mission to provide enrichment to children through community events and youth programs, according to the website.

RELATED: Josh Norman shares special moment with his daughter at training camp

RELATED: Redskins welcome new head coach Ron Rivera to Washington

RELATED: Here's what Redskins fans need to know about Ron Rivera

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.