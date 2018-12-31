WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Players came in for exit meetings Monday morning and then began clearing out their lockers.

Players stuffed jerseys, shoes and other belongings into plastic bags provided by the team. Some players autographed jerseys for teammates while saying their goodbyes. They reflected on the high and low points of a 7-9 season.

Running Back Chris Thompson was stumped for a best memory. "Goodness gracious...that's a hard one for me to answer. What did the other guys say?"



Zack Brown pointed to beating the Cowboys as did Shaun Dion Hamilton, “it was a crazy atmosphere and crazy game.”

RELATED: Redskins beat the Cowboys for their second straight win

Offensive lineman Trent Williams liked winning the season opener on the road in Arizona and punter Tress Way had no trouble finding a best memory.

“Any time you complete a pass when you're not supposed to,” Way said. He was part of a trick play in the shutout loss to the Eagles. “It really stinks it didn't come in a win.”

The worst memories ranged from all the lost games.

RELATED: After breaking his leg, Alex Smith out for season, 33 years after Theismann's career-ending injury

“The Giants one was pretty rough,” according to linebacker Ryan Kerrigan to lost players from injuries.

Tight End Vernon Davis said, “Anytime you lose guys to injury and they’re not able to contribute and help win games, it’s a terrible feeling.”