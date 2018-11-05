With all the Caps hoopla, you might have forgotten about the Burgundy and Gold. They started a three day rookie mini-camp on Friday.

Head Coach Jay Gruden said they're throwing everything at the new guys, looking for speed and quickness.

Second round draft pick Derrius Guice said as a running back he's gotta be a dog, get after it, consume a lot and learn quickly.

First rounder, Daron Payne out of Alabama said he has no complaints about rookie mini-camp, knowing the people who would love to be in his shoes. He declared his first camp, "a lot of fun."

Rookie mini-camp will wrap up Sunday. A full camp with everyone will take place later this month.

