Redskins draft Maryland native Chase Young with 2nd overall pick

The defensive end from Upper Marlboro, Maryland was a top prospect for the 2020 NFL Draft.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins are bringing a DMV native home, drafting Marylander Chase Young as their first selection in the 2020 draft.

Defensive end Chase Young is from Upper Marlboro, Maryland and was a top prospect in this year’s NFL draft, which began Thursday. Young went to DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, Maryland and went on to play at Ohio State University before declaring for the draft after his junior year.

The Redskins had the number two overall pick this year. So what did Young have to say about having the opportunity to come home to live his dream?

"It’s going to be surreal," Young said. "This is the moment I’ve been dreaming about my entire life."

The Redskins draft pick marks back to back years Washington’s NFL team has selected a player from the Maryland area.

Last season, the Redskins selected quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall pick. Haskins went to Bullis High School in Potomac Maryland and also played college football with Chase Young at Ohio State.

"Dwayne will probably blow my phone up first," Young said of reuniting with his former teammate.