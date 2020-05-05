Former Redskins players surprise couple who had to cancel wedding due to COVID-19

Former Redskin Vernon Davis and Chris Cooley recently surprised newlyweds during a virtual wedding party.

WASHINGTON — Redskins fans Rebekah and Jason Petroskey had to cancel their wedding on April 18 due to the Covid-19. Rebekah also lost her job and Jason was furloughed due to the crisis.

To make what was supposed to be the best day of their lives former Redskins players Chris Cooley and Vernon Davis surprised the newlyweds during a ZOOM wedding party. "This is the greatest day of my life," said Rebekah Petroskey, as she held her hands over her face in shock.

The couple were able to interview the two former NFL stars. They even broke a news story that Chris Cooley taught Vernon Davis how to do pottery. Yes, pottery!

Everyone on the call begin to make references to the movie 'Ghost' that featured the iconic pottery scene with Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore. "I think we jokingly agreed that Vernon Davis was Swayze."