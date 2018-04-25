Redskins Wide Receiver Paul Richardson, Jr. claimed in a tweet that a Virginia State trooper asked him if he was in a gang during a traffic stop.

The post sparked accusations that the professional athlete may have been racially profiled.

State Police reviewed dash cam video of the incident, but investigators have not announced what they found.

VSP said Richardson was driving without his license plates displayed the way you’re supposed to have them in Virginia.

However, it is what Richardson said happened next that got him talking about it on Twitter.

“What a welcome to the east coast” was just part of what the new Redskins’ wide receiver posted about his traffic stop off the Dulles Toll Road Tuesday.

Richardson said a trooper “asked me if I was in a gang, then minutes later told me he thought I was a dealer”

Richardson was pulled over in his Mercedes SUV around 1:30 in the afternoon.

In a second tweet, Richardson wrote he had a temporary registration.

He wrote, “mind you I have up to two months in VA before needing to register it again.”

WUSA9 checked with Virginia State Police.

The department said Richardson was given two traffic tickets because he did not have the correct registration.

The athlete had more than one hundred responses within an hour but deleted those tweets.

WUSA9 sent Richardson a direct message but did not hear back on Wednesday afternoon.

A Redskins spokesperson said the team did not want to comment about the incident.

Richardson is new to the DC area but not to the league.

He moved to Ashburn, Virginia after playing last season in Seattle, Washington.

The 26-year-old signed a five-year, $40-million contract with the Redskins in March.

Richardson was stopped not too far from where he lives in Loudoun County.

In 2017, former skins player Su’a Cravens claimed he was racially profiled and roughed up in Loudoun County.

However, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Cravens was speeding and not following demands.

In this latest case, state investigators said Richardson’s tweet alerted them to the concerns.

No formal complaint had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

WUSA9 reached out to the NFL Players Association about the traffic stop, but no one returned our request for comment.

State police said there is no timeline on when they may finish their investigation.

