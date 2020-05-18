Former Broncos receiver is accused of becoming agitated with a friend after the poker game broke up; allegedly fired two shots from handgun near friend.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Prior to his arrest on five charges, including three felonies early Saturday morning, former Broncos receiver Cody Latimer had been drinking alcohol during a poker game when he got in an argument with another player, according to a Douglas County Sheriff's Dept. police report.

According to the police report, Det. Lionel Kahan responded to the apartment of Roderick English on Zenith Meridian Drive in unincorporated Douglas County at 11 minutes after midnight Saturday.

According to the report, soon after Kahan’s arrival, English was detained and escorted for medical attention for a contusion on top of his head and cut on his face.

According to English’s testimony to police, Latimer, who English identified as his best friend, called to set up a poker game at English’s apartment. About seven or eight people arrived at English’s apartment at about 8 p.m., according to the report. Latimer was there with his girlfriend Madi Shal, and alcohol was being consumed during the poker game, including by English and Latimer, English told police.

During the game, Latimer became involved in an argument with another person, the report says. English told police he separated the two and kicked everyone out of his apartment. About 30 minutes later, Latimer showed up at English’s apartment, the report says.

According to English, Latimer was agitated, angry and blamed English for his confrontation with the other person. English said Latimer then pulled out a black handgun from the pocket of his hoodie and said he saved two bullets for English and Latimer’s girlfriend Shal, according to the police report.

Latimer waved the gun around, although he didn’t point it directly at English or Shal, the police report says. (The police report didn’t say whether Shal came back with Latimer, or never left English’s apartment). According to English’s testimony and the police report, English and Shal were scared as Latimer said he was going to “kill everybody.”

Latimer then said he would never hurt English or Shal, according to the report, and emptied the magazine and cleared the chamber of his gun. However, Latimer later became angry again and at one point fired two shots in close proximity to English, the police report says.

English then pinned Latimer against the wall, and Latimer struck English on top of head with the gun, the police report says, and English fell, maintaining hold of Latimer. Again, English pushed Latimer against wall, and when Latimer told English to calm down, the altercation broke up, according to the police report.

Latimer was later arrested at 3:15 a.m. and charged with:

Assault in the second degree, a class 4 felony

Menacing, a class 5 felony

Illegal discharge of a firearm, a class 5 felony

Prohibited use of weapons, a class 2 misdemeanor

Reckless endangerment, a class 3 misdemeanor.

Latimer retained Denver-based attorney Harvey Steinberg who posted $25,000 bond and was released Saturday from Douglas County Jail. Latimer's first scheduled court hearing was Monday morning.

Latimer, 27, was a second-round draft pick for the Broncos in 2014. He never developed as a receiver, although he did become a special teams standout.

After four seasons, Latimer became a free agent and played the past two years with the New York Giants. He recently signed with Washington.