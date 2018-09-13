LANDOVER, MD -- Plenty of tickets are still available for the Washington Redskins' home opener Sunday against Indianapolis.

The Redskins' digital platforms are advertising the single-game ticket sales. Team officials say the team has an announced sellout streak of 50 years.

The Redskins official ticket website lists hundreds of seats available for Sunday's 1 p.m. game.

Plenty of tickets still available for the @Redskins home opener. pic.twitter.com/KkLpHYfi23 — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) September 4, 2018

"Because they weren't doing that well, folks decided to not go to the game. It wasn't worth going to the game if they weren't winning," fan Lisa Floyd said. "We really don't care where we sit, as long as we get to the game."

Washington is 1-0 after defeating Arizona 24-6 in Week 1.

