WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — As the nation’s capital continues to celebrate the Nationals’ World Series win, we must acknowledge the players who contributed greatly to make the big win happen.

Patrick Corbin, a former Arizona Diamondback player, joined the Nationals Team this 2019 season.

During the season with the new MLB Champions, Corbin accumulated 238 strikeouts, 202 innings pitched, and 5.4 wins above replacement. The 2x all-star player was the winning pitcher for the Game 7 World Series win against the Astros.

With it being his first year on the team, he explains the journey it took for them to come out “on top” in the end.

“We’ve been fighting all season for this," said Corbin. "Stay in the fight is true. We’ve played the elimination games and the guys don’t quit.”

As his name is now embedded in Nationals’ baseball history, he reflects on just dreaming about winning the championship the night before it happened.

“I’m happy for the people of D.C., the fans who have supported us all year, and the fans who have been lifetime supporters.”

While Corbin is appreciative of his team’s supporters, Nationals fans everywhere are just as grateful to cheer him on.

Fans took to social media to show their appreciation to his joining the team and helping them to take it home.

Nationals fans will also be taking to the streets to celebrate the World Series win.

The official Nationals parade will be taking place on Saturday, November 2 at 2 p.m., starting on the corner of Constitution Avenue NW and 15th Street NW.

