OCEAN CITY, Md. — An angler from Pasadena, Md. broke the Maryland state record for the largest common dolphinfish catch in the state over the weekend.

Kristy Frashur was participating in the Poor Girls Fishing Tournament in Ocean City on Aug. 16 when she caught the 74.5 pound fish.

The common dolphinfish is also known as mahi mahi.

According to a release, Frashure and five of her friends were fishing off Poor Man's Canyon when the fish caught the line.

RELATED: Expect major delays in both directions on the Bay Bridge this fall

"It took nearly 20-30 minutes to reel in … it felt like an eternity," Frashure said in a release from the Department of Natural Resources. She said they were taking bets on how big it would be.

The previous record was set only a few weeks prior by Jeff Wright, also fishing in Poor Man's Canyon. His catch was 72.8 lbs.

Frashure’s catch has dethroned Jeff Wright’s three-week-old state Atlantic Division record for common dolphinfish, which was 72.8 pounds. The previous record had been held since 1985.

Maryland DNR

Before Wright's catch, the previous record had been held since 1985.

The DNR maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions - Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal and Invasive – and awards plaques to anglers who achieve record catches. Officials reminded anglers in their release Monday that fish caught from privately owned, fee-fishing waters aren't eligible for state records.

Anyone who thinks they've got a record catch should file a state record application and call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8325. They said you should put the fish in ice water to preserve its weight until it can be checked and certified.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.