STERLING, Va. — A lot can happy in one year. Just ask the Park View High School football team and head coach Josh Wilde.

“This past year was a whirlwind for us; it was very hard, it was gut wrenching,” he said. “I hurt for the kids who were with us all the time, but we went with it.”

In August 2018, before the season started, the Park View Patriots only had 18 varsity-level players show up to the first practice. The lack of players, many of whom had never played football, proved to be too difficult of a challenge for the upcoming year.

As a result, school officials canceled the varsity football season, citing safety concerns.

Now, there’s a second chance. A grassroots effort of relentless promotion following the 2018 season led to a growth of community support. Actress Hilarie Burton, who’s starred in shows such as “One Tree Hill” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” and graduated from Park View, started a non-profit called, “Project Patriot.” The group provides support for sports and clubs at the school through donations and other community outreach projects.

A renewed sense of passion and momentum led to more than 70 kids showing for the first practice in 2019. Coach Wilde credits the massive change just a year later to making everyone feel like they’re part of a family.

“I really think it is that sense of community and building the relationships,” he said. “Really spending that extra time outside of class getting to know the kids really helped.”

"A True Patriot is characterized as a player who performs with toughness, effort, and discipline."

Gio Insignares

Even in the corners of the team’s empty weight room, the culture of perseverance can’t be ignored. Signs and posters serve as a constant reminder of what goals the team wants to achieve. For the players, that grind toward a second chance is something that’s only forged stronger relationships.

“I think it’s the brotherhood,” said senior wide receiver Zach Hendi. “It’s the same thing that always pulls you back… just being around your friends and working hard.”

Championships are usually the measure of success in any sport. But for park view, this season is about so much more than what happens on the field. As far as the Patriots are concerned – rock bottom has come and gone.

“I can tell you, we already went through the hard part last year,” said Wilde. “Right now, I’m enjoying life, enjoying the guys, and we’re working to get better”

“If we get better game to game, day to day, week to week, I don’t care what the win-loss record says and I don’t think people will… they’ll see the hard work these guys put in, and they’ll enjoy it.”

Park View's first game of the season is Friday, September 6 at home against Falls Church.

