ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) -- There will be no cheering from the sidelines this weekend as the Arlington Soccer Association encourages parents and spectators to participate in "silent soccer."

Silent soccer is for all teams from second grade to high school. Spectators for children in kindergarten and first grade may cheer as loud as they wish.

Reminder: Silent Soccer this Saturday for all 2nd grade through High School recreational teams! Very excited for the beautiful weather, great soccer, and happy faces on the field. Have fun out there! https://t.co/kCGA5GApRd pic.twitter.com/oTzCAOKsgC — Arlington Soccer (@arlingtonsoccer) May 11, 2018

The idea behind silent soccer is to give the children a break from the feedback they receive from the sidelines. The ASA encourages parents and spectators to support the children silently.

Despite the name, spectators do not have to remain completely silent. Clapping is still allowed and the ASA encourages parents to sit back, relax and chat with their friends.

The ASA is enforcing silent soccer to give the players a chance to explore their potential by making their own choices on the field.

Silent soccer is not an every weekend event. The ASA said silent soccer will happen one time each year.

