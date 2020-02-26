WASHINGTON — It's quite fitting for Alex Ovechkin to score the game winning goal on the night where he's honored for scoring 700 goals --but there's more!

Here are the top five moments from Ovi's 700th goal celebration on Tuesday at Capital One Area, as Washington took on the Winnipeg Jets, beating them 4-3.

5. Ovechkin scores his 701st goal. A game winner!

Talk about making the most of a night. Not only did Ovechkin score the 701st goal of his career to open the scoring, but he also scored the game-winning shootout goal to give the Capitals its second straight win.

The shootout was necessary after the Jets forced overtime by scoring two goals in the third period.

4. Ovi receives shoutouts from six of the seven NHL stars that have ever scored 700 career goals.

Due to his passing in 2016, Gordie Howe may not have been able to speak about the 'Great 8' and his career, but the other six members of the 700 club were able to help honor Ovechkin.

Wayne Gretzky, Jaromir Jagr, Brett Hull, Marcel Dionne, Phil Esposito and Mike Gartner, all spoke in a video montage that paid tribute to Ovechkin between periods.

Other star players from across the NHL also spoke about Ovechkin in a video put out by the Caps, expressing how much Ovi has meant to professional hockey and the league.

3. Ovechkin's dog, Blake, had something to 'bark' about. Helping to honor Ovi's career milestone.

Featured in Ovechkin's career goals honoring video, his dog Blake also was part of the celebration, barking his congrats to honor his owner's accomplishment.

It is not confirmed if the Caps dogs, Captain or Scout, were jealous of Blake's appearance in the video.

2. Some bling to go with his Stanley Cup ring. Ovi gets a pricey watch as a gift from the Caps.

The Capitals gifted Ovi a red, white and blue Hublot watch that included Ovi's logo and the numbers 700.

A watch like this costs more than $40,000.

1. Ovechkin and his son Sergei share not one, but two, beautiful moments.

Ovechkin and his son Sergei had a few special moments in the night that honored Ovi.

First, the blowing of kisses to the fans by Sergei and Ovi was a special moment for the two, and for Caps fans alike.

There was also a beautiful moment when Sergei embraced Ovi with a hug during the video that played between periods to honor his father.

RELATED: Former Caps star Joel Ward helping to grow hockey through DC's minority youth

RELATED: 700 club: Alex Ovechkin scores 700th career goal

RELATED: Wise: Through hockey, Alexander the Great showed us what real love and commitment means

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.