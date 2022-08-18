A Prince George's County golf course re-opens after extensive renovations

Enterprise Golf Course is back open for play after a three-month shutdown.

MITCHELLVILLE, Md. — A Prince George’s County golf course has been given new life. Enterprise Golf Course, located in Mitchellville, Maryland, has reopened after undergoing extensive renovations that began in early May.

New Bermuda grass was installed throughout the golf course and areas surrounding the greens. Each tee box was also laser leveled, making all of them perfectly flat.

“The Bermuda grass is going to be a lot more friendly from an environmental standpoint. It’s going to use about 40-50% less water on an annual basis. We’re going to be able to use almost 50% less pesticides than we’ve had to use with the prior turf,” said Toby Todd, Facility Manager at Enterprise Golf Course.

The golf course chose to close during the warm three-month stretch to make sure the new grass would acclimate to the soil and grow quickly.

“We’re really excited about the golf course opening,” said Todd. “We’ve been getting 50 to 100 phone calls a day from people that didn’t know we were closed trying to make reservations. Everyone that’s been calling will be able to get back out, see the course, take it in, hopefully enjoy it just as much if not more than they did before.”

First day of play and reservations open to the public began on Saturday, August 13.